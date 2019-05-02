The Friends of the Lyons Public Library is accepting donations for a rummage sale on June 13-15.

Donors can bring in kitchen utensils, dishes, pots and pans, and pot holders; small appliances such as blenders, microwave and toaster ovens, mixers, food processors, irons and fans; curtains and tablecloths; children’s toys and small children’s furniture like chairs, tables, kitchen playsets and kids workbench sets; indoor and outdoor games; cameras, game consoles and video/film cameras; craft supplies; tools; and small furniture including end tables, single chairs, coffee tables, floor lamps and table lamps.

All donations must be in good shape and working order.

The library will not accept refrigerators, freezers, stoves, air conditioners, clothing, shoes, towels, bedding, strollers, car seats, cribs, children’s beds, table saws, chain saws, recliners, loveseats, couches, large upholstered chairs, patio furniture, dining room sets, beds, dressers, chests of drawers, TVs, computers, printers, scanners, or VHS, DVD or Blu-ray players.

Items must be delivered to the library at 122 Broad St. during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Call (315) 946-9262 for information.