Auditions for the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theatre production of “Mamma Mia!” will run at 6:30 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. May 11 at Midlakes High School, 1554 state Route 488, Clifton Springs.

There are leading roles for six men and six women available, as well as a large chorus. Roles are open to adults, graduating seniors and students entering 12th grade. Actors will read from the script, learn a song and should dress for movement auditions.

The cast will rehearse at night on Mondays-Fridays and sometimes on the weekend before the performances on July 25-28. Call 315-548-6300 or email kchilds@midlakes.org for information.