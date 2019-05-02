Victor Farmington librarian wins Pied Piper Award

Children’s librarian Krystina Dippel from Victor Farmington Library recently received the Pied Piper Award at the New York Library Association Youth Services Section Conference for her Preschool Discovery Lab.

The award recognizes excellence in the creation of an individual program that promotes service to the young people of state libraries and is replicable at other libraries. Submissions are judged on originality, program implementation, program content and marketing.

The Preschool Discovery Lab combines elements of sensory play, active play and messy art activities around a central theme. It promotes child and caregiver interaction, provides an opportunity to explore STEM activities, builds vocabulary and communication skills, strengthens fine motor skills, encourages decision-making and problem-solving, provides a social setting for peer interaction, and promotes early literacy practices of talking, reading, writing and playing.

Local students named Top of the Trade

The following students were named Top of the Trade for February 2019 at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint.

Bloomfield: Madison Connell and Emme Warden, cosmetology II; Rachell Gangemi-Kelley, culinary arts; and Mikaylah Lewis, criminal justice.

Canandaigua: Dustin Bassett, conservation; Riley Murphy, EMS Academy; Hannah Reuter and Brandon Wolfe, English; and Makai Wise; computer technology.

Dundee: Connor Muck, diesel; Samantha Jones, electrical trades; Selena Lane, cosmetology I; and Matthew Wood, farm to table SAA.

Geneva: Kayla Buddle, farm to table SAA.

Marcus Whitman: Jonathan Donovan, auto body; Hayden Gleason, conservation; Colby Rowe, criminal justice; and Ethan Whipple, diesel.

Midlakes: Cierra Caldwell, Natacia Fiacco and Vincent Rivas, health professions, and Luis Villeges, culinary arts.

Mynderse: Nickolas Myers, AME Academy, and Trent Youngs, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences.

Naples: Grace Cerneskie, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences, and Ryan Constantino; AME Academy.

Penn Yan: Alexandra Cox, health professions, and Bethany Rose, criminal justice.

Red Jacket: Calvin Brackett, computer technology; Kyle Gardner, electrical trades; Jaden Lloyd, auto body; and Nicole North, criminal justice.

Victor: Sage Clancey, cosmetology I, and Evan Crombach, English.

Waterloo: Alyssa Darling, math, and Diamonasia Dexter, health professions.