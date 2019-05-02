The Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, recently announced its upcoming programs for May. For more information or to register, call (585) 340-8720, ext. 4020.

Middle School Game Day: 4-5 p.m. on May 3. For grades six through eight. Registration is suggested but not required. Meet up with friends to play video and board games and eat free snacks.

Middle Eastern dance demonstration: 11 a.m. to noon on May 4. Registration is open. Experienced sword and Scarab instructor Katrina Scott will demonstrate a variety of dances including basket, cane, veil, Gypsy skirt, Romany tambourine, Spanish fan, Persian handkerchief and sword.

Health care navigator session: 4:30-8 p.m. on May 7. Call (585) 613-7662 to register and find out what to bring. Get help from a certified counselor to enroll via the New York State of Health Marketplace.

Teen Tuesdays: 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades nine through 12. Meet up with friends after school to enjoy a variety of activities! No registration required. May 7 is Movie Day with “Escape Room” (Columbia, 2019, Rated PG-13); a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die. May 14 is game day, Rock Band, Super Smash Bros., board games, etc. May 28 is service learning; finish up projects started throughout the year — cat beds for Lollypop Farm, bookmarks for senior centers, etc.

Seniors Safe at Home: 7 to 8 p.m. on May 7. Registration is open. During May, Older Americans Month, learn how to stop telephone and computer scams, keep a home safe and secure, and get help when needed. Local senior advocate Ralph Ercolano, in his role as surrogate son, will offer tips and advice.

Muffins with mom/grandma story time: 10:30 to 11:!5 a.m. on May 9. For ages 3-7, with mom and/or grandma. Registration is open. It’s almost Mother’s Day and the group is going to celebrate with a special story time devoted to moms. The group will enjoy stories and sing songs in honor of mothers and munch on muffins.

Social media and the job search: 7 to 8 p.m. on May 9. Arthur Catalanello returns with an updated presentation on how to use social media as a job search tool. This overview will detail the roles of LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook in today’s job search environment and tips to maximize their effectiveness. Attendees are encouraged to have some proper social media experience.

Croquet: 10:30 to 11:30 on May 11. Just in time for summer, Linda Bowers, a member of the Rochester Croquet Club, will review the basics of croquet including history, equipment, game variations and the court.

Teddy Bear Picnic: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on May 14. For ages 3-6, with an adult. Registration is open for town/school district residents and will open May 7 for all others. Bring teddy bears and join for teddy bear stories, songs and refreshments.

Sweet Bites — A Taste of Poetry Over the Lunch Hour: noon to 1 p.m. on May 14. Taste the sweetness of poetry paired with dessert and coffee.

Drop-in preschool story time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on May 15 and 29. For children of all ages and their families; designed for toddlers and preschoolers. No registration required. Families are invited to enjoy stories, songs, and finger plays presented by the children’s librarian, Jennifer Caccavale.

Book Discussion Group: 7 to 9 p.m. on May 16. Penfield librarian Kim Catalanello hosts this monthly meeting: May’s meeting will be led by Kathryn Hill. Copies of “Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel is available. No registration required.

Middle school crafternoon: 4 to 5 p.m. on May 17. For grades six through eight. Registration is suggested but not required. Service learning crafts: cat beds for Lollypop Farm, bookmarks for senior centers, origami cranes for the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Memorial Exhibition at Central Library.

Intro to Canva: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 20. Registration will open May 6. Librarian Stephanie Hranjec will offer a hands-on introductory experience to Canva.com, a graphic design website. Canva is used for making posters, invitations, cards, photo collages, bookmarks, website graphics and more. To provide a personalized instruction experience, registration is limited to six participants.

Memorial Day weekend closing: The Penfield Public Library will be closed May 25-27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Parent/child book group: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. on May 30. For grades three through five, with a parent; no registration required. Read “Ghosts” by Raina Telgemeier and come prepared to discuss favorite parts. Books are available.

A Universe of Stories — Teen summer volunteer opportunities: Stay tuned for upcoming information about summer volunteer opportunities for teens during the 2019 Children’s Summer Reading Game. “A Universe of Stories.”