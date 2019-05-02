The Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., announced its May programs. For more information or to register, visit townofpittsford.org/library.

Programs for children and families

Note: Regular story times will resume in July.

Baby Shark Story Time: 10-10:30 a.m. on May 14 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Join for a special shark-themed story time. The group will read shark stories, do a shark craft and dance to the song “Baby Shark.” For all ages. No registration required.

Airplay Juggling with Jeff Peden: 2 to 2:45 p.m. on May 18 in the Fisher Meeting Room.

Be amazed by the tricks and fun of Airplay. No registration required.

Programs for adults, teens and tweens

Great Novels Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 6 in the Fletcher Steele Room. “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk. No registration required.

Microsoft Excel 3.0 — Intermediate: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 6 and 8 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Prerequisite: Attendance at Excel 2.0 or a good working knowledge of Microsoft Excel. This two-session class takes it to the next level. Attendees will learn how to use conditional formats, the function wizard, subtotals, comments, names, templates, protection and more. Registration required.

Knitting for Charity: 9:30 to 11 a.m. on May 7 and 16 in the Fletcher Steele Room. This group is dedicated to producing knitted items to benefit local charity organizations. Basic knowledge of knitting is recommended. Bring knitting needles and yarn. No registration required.

Screening of Selected Short Films: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 7 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Join for a screening of select short films from the Rochester International Film Festival. The shorts will be introduced by festival volunteer Brian DiNitto. The Rochester International Film Festival is the world’s oldest continuously held short film festival, celebrating 61 years in 2019. Since its inception, the festival has been produced each year by Movies on a Shoestring Inc. This year it will be held from May 9-11 at the Dryden Theatre. No registration required.

Movie Matinee: 7 to 8 p.m. on May 10 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Holocaust Remembrance Day is May 2. Join for a screening of an award-winning film re-released in 2018 on its 25th Anniversary. Call 249-5481 or pick up a program brochure at the library for the movie title. No registration required.

Practice ACT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Chariot Learning will administer this practice test. Bring a calculator, pencils and an eraser. Registration required.

Learn to Knit with Tina Turner: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 13 in the Fletcher Steele Room.

Learn to knit with resident master knitter and teacher Tina Turner. All beginners are welcome. Bring worsted-weight (No.4) yarn and (No. 7) needles. Look for open knit nights this summer to practice. Registration required.

Film Movement Series — Award-Winning Independent and Foreign Films: 6:30 p.m. on May 13 in the Fisher Meeting Room. “Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco,” USA, 2017, 95 minutes long, not rated. Join for a documentary film concerning Antonio Lopez (1943-1987), the most influential fashion illustrator of 1970s Paris and New York, and his colorful and sometimes outrageous milieu. No registration required.

Murder for Lunch Book Group: noon to 1 p.m. on May 14 in the Fletcher Steele Room. “Crash and Burn” by Lisa Gardner Copies of the title are at the circulation desk. No registration required.

Teen Community Service: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on May 14 and 28 in the Teen Place. PCL wants teen volunteers to help in the library. Volunteers will complete useful tasks and earn community service credits. For students in grades six through 12. Registration required.

Combining Plants for Special Effects: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 14 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Garden designer Carol Southby will show how to take a garden to the next level with ways to create plant groupings for maximum impact through the seasons. Whether a garden is large or small, or just a few containers, the principles are the same, and there will be many ideas for having fun with the plants grown. No registration required.

In Concert — Trio Pacific: 7 to 8 p.m. on May 15 in the Fisher Meeting Room. Enjoy an evening concert performed by students from the Eastman School of Music. Letitia Jap, Heewon Lee, and Nathan Cheung will play a variety of works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Joplin and other composers. No registration required.

TV Today: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 21 in the Fisher Meeting Room. The future of television is happening now. From antennas to new streaming services, from smart TVs to smartphones, the choices people have and the ways they watch TV can seem endless and confusing. Learn about smart TVs, cable versus satellite versus internet, streaming services and more.

Fabulous Films at the Library: 6:30 p.m. on May 28 in the Fisher Meeting Room. The film is 116 minutes long and rated PG-13. A victim of a brutal attack finds a therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process. Starring Steve Carell. No registration required.