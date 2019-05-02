The Retired Men and Women’s Club of Greater Rochester will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on May 22 at the Carlson MetroCenter YMCA, 444 E. Main St., Rochester.

Frank Kruppenbacher, director of public relations at the Rochester School for the Deaf, will present “Rochester School for the Deaf: Its Past, Present and Future.”

The venue is handicapped-accessible. Call (585) 663-0932 or (585) 287-5068 for information.