Thursday

May 2, 2019 at 2:01 AM


Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester, reported the following births on April 10-16, 2019.
Ava Marie Curatalo, April 10.
A’mir A’mond Antwan Colbert, April 11.
Jordan Josue Cruz-Lopez, April 11.
Victoria Grace Boggs, April 13.
MariJane Ann Coffey, April 14.
Carter Daniel Lynch, April 15.
Kyngston Reese Williams, April 15.
Desmond Daniel Nichols, April 16.