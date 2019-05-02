In April, a jury found Mason Earle guilty of first degree murder and arson. Earle will be sentenced Thursday morning for the murder of two of his former classmates.

Facing life in prison, the man convicted of murdering two of his former classmates is set to be sentenced Thursday.

In April, a jury found Mason Earle, 20, guilty of first degree murder and arson.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed Alexander Burrow and Bruce Kane in September 2018. The victims' bodies were found in a burned out car in Hamlin. Investigators believe the crime followed a fight between Earle and Burrow over marijuana and money.

All three men graduated from Brockport High School.

Earle is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Thursday.