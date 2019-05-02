Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its upcoming adult and teen programs. Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

Alzheimer’s Education — Understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 2. Alzheimer’s Association Education community education classes are free for caregivers and those who are interested in information about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Registration is required. To register, call (800) 272-3900.

Container Gardens: 111 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 4. Master Gardener Jerry Kral will present in the Community Room.

Webster Historic Properties: 2 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 7. May is National Preservation Month, which presents an opportunity to learn about the partnership between the town of Webster and the Webster Museum in recognizing the architectural heritage within the community. Webster Historian, Lynn Barton, and Webster Museum volunteer, Sharon Pratt, will explain the details of the program and share photographs of various properties located throughout Webster. Registration requested.