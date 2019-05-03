The Brighton Symphony Orchestra will present “Music for a Spring Night” at 7:30 p.m. on May 29 in the Wolk Family Center Auditorium at Temple B’rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester.

Under the direction of Associate Conductor Jonathan Allentoff, this family concert will feature violin soloist Raisa Kislik and flute soloist Helen Valenza performing J. S. Bach’s “Double Concerto in D minor.”

Kislik, a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, graduated with honors from the Leningrad Conservatory. She performed as assistant concertmaster and solo performer for over 40 years with the Moscow Musical Theatre Orchestra and the “New Opera” Musical Theatre Orchestra. After immigrating in 2004 to America, she joined as a volunteer performer with the Brighton Symphony Orchestra because of her life-long love for classical music and playing the violin.

Valenza, a graduate of the Eastman School of Music with a performer’s certificate in flute, has performed as principal flutist with the Brighton Symphony for over 30 years. She has also appeared as soloist with the Eastman Philharmonia, the Chautauqua Festival Orchestra and The Rochester Philharmonic on Ice Capades, and she has performed on Baroque flute with the Genesee Early Music Society for 20 years.

The program also includes George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture” and “Symphony No. 1 in E minor” by Jean Sibelius. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted at the door.

This program is sponsored by the town of Brighton’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Community Services and is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

Visit brightonsymphony.org for more information.