Three barns went up in flames at a landscaping business in Irondequoit on Saint Joseph Street around 5:15 a.m. Friday. Two of the barns have burned to the ground.

Firefighters say two of the barns are completely destroyed, but they were able to save the other.

There are no reports of injuries.

