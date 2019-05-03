Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Anne Susan Glenning, of Rochester, and Kayla Stevens, of Pittsford, as 2019 Gold Award Girl Scouts.

Glenning’s project was titled “Protecting Our Future with Fire Safety.”

“I did fire safety presentations to elementary students in my town (Pittsford). I made binders for the elementary schools in my town with fire safety activities and projects. I also shoveled and cleaned out the fire hydrants after wind and snow storms. I collaborated with the Pittsford Fire Department. I feel strongly about the agency because I am a Fire Department Explorer. I also worked on recruiting additional members,” said Glenning.

“I enjoy helping people and being a role model to younger Girl Scouts,” said Glenning.

Stevens’ project was titled “Connections Through Music.”

“Music has always been a huge part of my life, and I currently play the clarinet in the youth orchestra at The Hochstein School, a music and dance school in Rochester. When brainstorming what I could do for my Gold Award Project, I knew I wanted to give back to Hochstein’s wonderful community,” said Stevens. “I sorted through Hochstein’s paper files and historical documents about the staff, faculty, and board members, then I entered key information from these papers into a Google Sheets document. With the information I found in paper files, I was able to create columns in the spreadsheet for data about members’ names, jobs, years they worked at Hochstein, last-known addresses or phone numbers, and some biographical information found in files or online. Before creating this digital system, it was very difficult to find specific information about people connected to Hochstein, since everything was on paper and stored all over the building. But now, all that information is easily accessible since it’s consolidated into one place on the Google Sheets document. In the future, this document will help Hochstein reconnect with its history and community in preparation for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2020 and many years beyond.”

“My Girl Scout troop currently consists of eight girls from three different schools. Even though not all of us hang out together outside of Girl Scout events, we have a great level of trust in one another and turn to each other for support and advice. If it weren’t for Girl Scouts, I do not think I would have this amazing group of girl friends who promote so much positivity and vibrancy in life. I am so glad I have remained a Girl Scout in high school because I feel as though the close friendship I have with these girls is an extremely special and unique experience,” said Stevens.

Glenning and Stevens will receive their Gold Awards at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1.