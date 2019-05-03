The 14th annual Margery Coughlin Pawluk invitational golf tournament is set for June 14 at Reservoir Creek Golf Course in Naples.

With a four-person scramble format, the tournament will open with registration, brunch and driving range at 9:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner will open at 4 p.m. with a cash bar, silent auction, awards and live entertainment.

Registration costs $125, and includes golf and cart, brunch, prime rib and shrimp, awards, and tee gifts. Participants can attend the dinner only for $45.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 585-507-9799 or visit bit.ly/2Vav6dI for information.