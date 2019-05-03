A recent article about the proposed “Golf Tax” should anger all New Yorker’s, not just golfers.

New York state has one of the nation’s worst business climates, largely because of our extremely high tax burden. Now Albany is trying to impose more taxes, this time on our golf industry.

If enacted, this bill would allow taxing authorities to value golf courses on their “highest and best use,” instead of their actual use. This would effectively allow municipalities to impose dramatically higher property taxes on golf courses based on potential use of the land.

The tax on courses could raise anywhere from 4 to 10 times their current costs, causing many to shut down and leave their employees jobless. This bill would hurt New York businesses, tourists and chase more out of our state. All so a few downstate politicians can score political points.

Only in Albany.

Zach Sampson

Irondequoit