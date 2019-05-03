Here's your May weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 62° | Lo: 47°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: SW at 11mph

Today: Showers likely with possible thunder mostly in the morning.

Tonight: Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 60° | Lo: 47°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WNW at 12mph

Mostly cloudy with a shower possible.

Partly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 68° | Lo: 45°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WNW at 13mph

Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly east and south of Rochester.