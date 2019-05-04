A pilot prgram will enable city residents to use Onanda Park and town residents to use Kershaw Park at no cost.

CANANDAIGUA — The city and town of Canandaigua are just about ready to begin a pilot program involving the use of Kershaw and Onanda parks by residents.

One hundred cards will be issued to each municipality, enabling city residents access to the town’s Onanda Park on County Road 16 and town residents access to Kershaw Park on Lakeshore Drive, at no cost to them.

City Council on Thursday night gave the OK, while the Town Board already has signed off on the pilot.

The cards, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, are expected to be ready soon, in time for the opening of Kershaw Park later this month.

This is another example of the city and town working to share services, although this is being done on a pilot basis to determine the impacts on each municipality so that there are no unintended consequences, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

It costs the city about $90,000 for the Kershaw Park operation, with about $60,000 generated in revenue, Goodwin said.

City residents, after paying $1, have lifetime access to Kershaw. Out-of-city residents pay $5 per visit, $2 for ages 6 to 18, and admission is free for those under 6. Season passes are $60 for adults and $40 for children.

The city now has no idea how many town residents use Kershaw, Goodwin said, but this will help determine a number. Use of the cards will be tracked to help determine the level of use and if the pilot is viable.

“One of the reasons for the pilot is to get more data so we can make informed decisions,” Goodwin said.

More information on the program will be available as details become finalized.