A ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday marks the official opening of the dog park on Buffalo Street

CANANDAIGUA — Two-year-old golden retriever Bailey is living large, thanks in part to Canandaigua Canine Campus on Buffalo Street.

Bailey and her family live right around the corner from the new dog park, which opened officially Saturday with a formal ribbon cutting on National Dog Park Day.

“Bailey needs a place to run free,” said Karen Hall, as she watched her big dog romp with the energy of a puppy inside the wide open play space. “It’s so important for her and it’s great exercise for us too. We take a walk here and then take her off leash to run.”

One of the added bonuses of the dog park membership is chatting with other dog lovers, Hall said.

“It’s fun, we’ve met so many people here from the community just talking, and see so many we already know,” she said.

The amenities appear to be spot on for canines and their owners.

“It’s beautiful — they’ve thought about everything,” said Hall. “The double entrance (transitional space) is so important. We’ve been to other dog parks and Bailey has gotten let out by accident. Every little feature — the rock garden, the place to hose her off — it’s just so nice having something like this in our community.”

Mayor Ellen Polimeni headed the Saturday ribbon-cutting ceremony that included CCC supporters, dog lovers, city councilmembers and area businesses.

A group effort drove the development of the park, Polimeni said. Among them were countless residents advocating and fundraising, local businesses volunteering their services and two municipalities working together — the city and town of Canandaigua.

“It’s just wonderful because people in Canandaigua don’t even know where the boundary is (between the two) most of the time,” said Polimeni. “This whole idea of working together saves us money and time and effort.”

Throwing their financial weight behind the project were 150 donors who raised, to date, an impressive $65,831.75, Polimeni said.

Among those recognized were Karl Naelgler of John Welch Enterprises who helped design the park, Colin Diehl and Diehlux LLC for helping with environmental work, and the Karz family who helped build the rock garden that anchors the park entrance.

City Manager John Goodwin and Town Manager Doug Finch also were recognized.

“These were really the people in charge of seeing that it got done,” said Polimeni. “Checking on it, answering questions constantly.”

Polimeni also applauded Nancy McCarthy, who headed up the Friends of the Canandaigua Canine Campus citizens group, for her “tenacious advocacy and leadership to bring the community together toward this effort.”

“I feel a deep sense of pride and accomplishment,” said McCarthy. “I thank my family and the dog park supporters.”

City Councilmember Karen White also was beaming.

“It’s a great event today to have this finally open,” said White. “The people here are so enthusiastic and it’s just wonderful to see. Nancy McCarthy did a great job, and I don’t think we’d be here without her. City councilmembers all supported it through thick and thin and we’re very proud to be part of it.”

As of Saturday, 144 families had registered one or more pets, which could mean up to as many as 300 pups romping in one of two spacious play areas during any given week.

“It was not easy,” said Polimeni. “There were many hurdles that needed to be overcome. Many times, those hurdles felt like mountains. But we came together as a community and here we are!”

Future work will include the planting of rows of trees and arborvitae that will flank the parking lot and entrance road, beautifying the view for surrounding neighbors.

Register for membership at City Hall, 2 N. Main St., Canandaigua, or for more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Heather Krebs at 585-396-5080 or hnk@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov. And to learn more about Friends of Canandaigua Canine Campus, visit www.canandaiguacaninecampus.com or contact Nancy McCarthy at canandaiguacaninecampus@gmail.com.

About CCC

Canandaigua Canine Campus dog park is a safe and healthy off-leash play space for responsible pet owners and their socialized, trained and friendly dogs. Membership fees run between $25 and $40 annually and run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Fees underwrite operating costs, including key cards and collar tags. Up to three dogs may be registered per family with a photo ID, a copy of the dog license and rabies documentation.