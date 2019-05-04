On Thursday evening I spoke at a City Council public hearing. At issue was whether City Council would sponsor a grant application on behalf of the Pickering Pub. I was, and still am, opposed to the city’s doing so. Naturally the vote was 6-3 in favor.

I say “naturally” because the Inquiring Taxpayer is on an unbroken losing streak. I’ve spoken at a dozen or more public hearings in recent years and have come out on the losing side every time. I should not be surprised.

As a youngster growing up in an overwhelmingly Italian American neighborhood, I nonetheless chose to hate the New York Yankees, the team of Dimaggio, Berra, and Rizzuto. The Yankees, naturally, won eight American League pennants and six World Series during the ‘50s.

As if cheering for the Brooklyn Dodgers were not penance enough, I became a Mets fan when that team arrived on the scene in 1962. The Mets immediately reeled off nine straight losses on their way to finishing 60 1/2 games out of first place.

My experience with public hearings in Canandaigua is obviously not out of character. The hearings have ranged from the farcical to the meaningless to the interesting. Taking the award for farcical was the school board’s “public hearing” on whether to approve a long-term property tax break for Pinnacle North. The school board president called a vote on the issue and THEN invited members of the public to speak.

I have spoken at several hearings staged by the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency. OCIDA at least observes the proper sequence. The public is first allowed to speak. The OCIDA board then votes with no noticeable regard for what anyone has said.

Canandaigua City Council public hearings are by far the most interesting. I have spoken at several of these hearings and have always felt both welcomed and unhurried. In fact, at the most recent hearing I approached the microphone a second time. Mayor Polimeni is most gracious.

This is not to say that she agreed with me on the issue at hand. She was one of the misguided six. I’ve come to the reasonable conclusion that people who don’t agree with me must be misguided.

The good thing about the recent public hearing was that most council members actually took the time to explain why they were voting as they were. Council members Uebbing, White, and Sutton were on the right side of the issue in my opinion. They explained their positions well. They were able to see past the dollars to their source. Money may not be the root of all evil, but it is often the root of unethical compromise.

I was particularly unhappy to see my losing streak continue on this one. You see, the grant money for the downtown bar and restaurant comes through the federal Housing and Urban Development Agency. HUD’s primary mission is to combat poverty.

Of course, nobody on city council is either homeless or impoverished. I have little doubt that if all nine members of city council had ever experienced either homelessness or extreme poverty the vote would have been unanimous in opposition to the grant application. Funny how that works.

Using public money, either via tax breaks or by stealing from the poor box, to fund private enterprise seems in vogue these days. Why some enterprises get the gifts while others don’t is a tough question. Maybe the other restaurants in Canandaigua have no use for what will now total $1.35 million in grant money. If so, I congratulate them.

A prime justification of those who continue to seek this grant money is that if we don’t take the money others will. I’m sure that the “others” use a similar argument. The ethical course might be for all sides to join in reforming a manifestly corrupt Community Development Block Grant program. But then who would fund the desperately needed rooftop dining area in downtown Canandaigua? And who will fund the next business that comes knocking on the door for a little helping of public HUD money?

In my remarks to city council, I made reference to President Lyndon Johnson, who established HUD to help fight his declared War On Poverty. One council member indicated that what Johnson intended in 1964 was hardly relevant to the night’s proceedings. I think quite the opposite. President Johnson called on America to share its immense wealth with those citizens who live on the “outskirts of hope.” Ontario County has approximately 9,000 residents who live in poverty. Ontario County schools report 345 students as homeless. And we take HUD money for restaurants and resort centers!

President Johnson’s intentions and his words strike me as far from irrelevant to the topic being debated at the Council meeting. Then again, what do I know. My losing streak continued last Thursday night.

Much more importantly, so did that of those poor souls on the outskirts of hope.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent contributor to the Daily Messenger.