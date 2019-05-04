Volunteers Gary Bidwell and John Lupiani share their stories

Across the United States, emergency medical service volunteers answer close to half of the nation’s 911 calls, with many small towns relying on the presence of dedicated volunteers to staff their squads.

At Canandaigua Emergency Squad, we are thankful to have 22 full-time paid staff and 20 per diem, but volunteers remain a vital part of our operation.

As an independent, not-for-profit corporation, we operate entirely without tax-based support and funding from property taxes or municipal funding. This means we rely solely on funds generated through community donations and service billing to fund staff and equipment. Therefore, volunteers are crucial to our success.

As the busiest volunteer 911 service in Ontario County, it’s imperative we have a full staff and multiple ambulances ready to go at any given moment. We service a wide coverage area, including Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham, Bloomfield and the village of East Bloomfield. We also assist Naples Ambulance by supplying emergency medical technicians when needed. Our volunteers help make this happen and account for approximately 60% of our team. These 62 volunteer members serve a variety of roles from EMTs to drivers to ambulance assistants to grounds maintenance, building repair and office-duty assistance.

Today, we’d like to shine a spotlight on two volunteers in this dedicated group who keep our squad running: Gary Bidwell and John Lupiani. Read their stories below and please consider volunteering with our squad.

If interested, give us a call today to get the process started at 585-394-5860. Additionally, if you’d like to view all of our current openings and download applications, visit canandaiguaes.org.

Gary Bidwell

Driver

East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance

Volunteering and giving back to my community is in my blood. My mother and father volunteered in a variety of ways, so it’s something I’ve always had a passion for.

I first began volunteering with the East Bloomfield Holcomb Fire Department and just earned my 50-year pin with the organization. I transitioned to volunteering with emergency services about seven years ago because I enjoy helping people.

I help by driving the ambulance and completing maintenance on the vehicles when necessary.

Volunteers are so important to CES and East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance. I’d encourage anyone interested in volunteering to reach out and learn more. There are countless benefits: You can receive free training, learn skills to take care of yourself and your family, and you’re able to help your community in a time of need.

John Lupiani

EMT basic

My path to volunteering with CES began as a volunteer with Bristol Volunteer Fire Department.

I’ve been involved with that department for 10 years and earned my EMT basic certification through it. I joined CES in late 2018 when they became the transporting agency for Bristol. I saw it as an opportunity to gain ongoing training as CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year.

I really enjoy volunteering with CES because it helped raise my capabilities as an EMT. Since CES is a transporting agency, I get to spend more time with the patient beyond the initial treatment. In addition, I’m usually paired with a paramedic who has a higher level of experience and training than myself. The paramedic is always willing to talk with me about technique, which helps refresh and enhance my skills.

I’d encourage anyone interested in the medical field to volunteer with CES — you learn so much more riding with an experienced ambulance crew than you would in a classroom.

Joining CES is a commitment, but it’s worth the effort and time. The team is very easy-going and always willing to help. It’s an easy organization to be a part of.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and Bloomfield and the village of East Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.