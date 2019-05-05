Influenza is no longer prevalent in the state, announced the New York state commissioner of health.

New York State Commissioner of Health announced that influenza is no longer prevalent in the state. This means that healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against influenza are no longer required to wear masks in areas where patients are typically present.

Many hospitals and affiliated healthcare sites have also lifted flu-related visitor restrictions, including at UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Thompson Hospital and M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.

“Although influenza is no longer prevalent in New York State, flu season is not over yet,” stated a release from the NYSOH. “It is still imperative that New Yorkers get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu and take appropriate precautions such as staying home from work or school if they are sick.”

A regulation that first went into effect during the 2013-14 influenza season, requires healthcare personnel who have not been vaccinated against influenza and work in certain facilities and agencies regulated by the state Department of Health to wear masks while influenza is prevalent in the state.

The NYSDOH declared flu prevalent in the state on Dec. 20, 2018. Flu activity peaked during the week ending Feb. 23, 2019, when there were more than 9,600 laboratory-confirmed cases in one week. As of April 27, 2019, 106,755 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza and 18,513 hospitalizations have been reported in New York State this flu season, along with six pediatric influenza-associated deaths. This season, 20,368 children under the age of five have been diagnosed with lab-confirmed influenza and 1,432 have been reported as hospitalized.

This information, as well as other data regarding the current and previous influenza seasons, is available on the New York State Flu Tracker.

The Flu Tracker is a new dashboard on the New York State Health Connector that provides timely information about local, regional and statewide influenza activity.