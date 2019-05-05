Honeoye grad named squadron commander

Lt. Col. Timothy Stanley, a 1984 graduate of Honeoye Central School, recently assumed the position of commander for the 222nd Command and Control Squadron, “Triple Deuce,” in Rome.

The outfit is a geographically separated unit of the 10th Operations, 107th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard in Niagara Falls.

Stanley is responsible for the enlisted and officer space operators providing deployable, self-sustaining manpower capable of augmenting space mission operations, space protection, space intelligence and enterprise communications of the National Reconnaissance Operations Center in Chantilly, Virginia.