CANANDAIGUA — Voters will head to the polls May 21 to fill three open seats on the Canandaigua Board of Education.

Three candidates will run for two open five-year seats. The third seat is the unexpired term of Ralph Undercoffler, who moved out of state last July. The two five-year terms will be filled by the candidates receiving the two highest vote totals. The unexpired term, which ends in 2021, will be filled by the candidate with the third most votes.

This is the order the candidates will appear on the ballot.

Beth Thomas

Thomas was first elected to the Board of Education in 2009. She has served as vice president of the school board for five years. She has been president of the Four County School Boards Association for three years, serving as vice president and legislative committee vice chair before that.

In 2014 she earned a Board of Excellence Award from the New York State School Boards Association in recognition of her “extensive time and effort given by a local school board member in expanding their governance knowledge and skills and involvement in district, regional and state activities.” Thomas has two children; her son is a senior at Canandaigua Academy and her daughter is a 2013 CA graduate. She began her involvement in the district with PTO (now PTSA) when her daughter was in primary school.

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac College in physical therapy and manages her husband’s gastroenterology practice in Canandaigua. The family resides on Bristol Road in the town of Canandaigua.

Bill Patrowicz

Patrowicz was first elected to the Board of Education in May 2009. He is the CEO of Kaiser Global, an advisory firm specializing in foreign investment and technology transfer to NATO members. He is an Army veteran and has served the wounded warrior community in multiple roles.

Patrowicz graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a multiple Big Ten champion and conference record holder in the javelin throw. He and his wife, Ayn, have three children; one attends Canandaigua Academy and the others are recent graduates.

The family lives on East Ridge Run in the town of Canandaigua.

Milton Johnson

Johnson is a professor of communications at Finger Lakes Community College. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana State University.

Johnson has volunteered and held leadership positions in many community organizations including Canandaigua Jr. Baseball and Softball, Canandaigua Outdoor Track Boosters, and Canandaigua Soccer Boosters. He is a trustee for the First United Methodist Church.

Additionally, he has served as a volunteer coach for Canandaigua Jr. Baseball and Softball and Canandaigua Area Soccer. He was also the president, vice president, and treasurer of the SUNY Faculty Council for Community Colleges. He and his wife, Catherine (Beth), have two children; one graduated from Canandaigua in 2018 and one is a sophomore at Canandaigua Academy.

The Johnsons reside on North Road in the town of Canandaigua.