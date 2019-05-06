The Bonsai Society of Upstate New York will host its 46th annual Bonsai Exhibition and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18-29 at Monroe Community Hospital, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester.

Over 100 bonsai will be on display ranging in height from 6 inches to 3 feet. This year’s show will include a forest and rock planting exhibit of trees from Bonsai Society members.

The event includes free demonstrations each day at 2 p.m., along with free parking. Admission is $5, or $3 for seniors and free for ages 11 and younger.

The Bonsai Society meets monthly in the lodge at Buckland Park in Brighton. Members often bring their favorite trees to share with others and the club offers educational programs throughout the year.

Visit bonsaisocietyofupstateny.org for information.