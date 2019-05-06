Delphi Rise, a community-based behavioral health nonprofit, recently relocated Open Access, an opioid walk-in clinic, to the organization’s main location at 835 W. Main St. in Rochester.

Open Access is designed to take walk-in appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At the clinic, counselors conduct evaluations and connect clients to the appropriate level of care.

The program saw 1,293 individuals in 2018 and reported a placement rate for its patients ranging from 75% to 85%, with the majority happening same day or next day.

Visit delphirise.org for information.