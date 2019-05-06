Eastman Community Music School will host its annual “Springfest” on May 20-June 2 in various concert halls and classrooms across the Eastman School of Music campus.

Each year, ECMS showcases the talent and musical dedication of its students during a celebration of the warm weather and the end of the academic year. “Springfest” features ensembles and students ranging in age from elementary school to adults.

“During each school year, ECMS produces an average of three recitals every week,” said Petar Kodzas, associate dean and director. “Our performance activities reach a grand finale during ‘Springfest,’ when all of our programs showcase their work and talent in the span of a couple of weeks.”

All performances are free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/community for information.