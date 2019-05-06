The Genetaska Club of Rochester will host travel to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls on May 21.

Tickets cost $25. Attendees will receive $25 in free play and a $5 food voucher.

The bus will leave the Skyview Center in Irondequoit at 9 a.m., arrive at the casino at 11:15 a.m. and return at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The club welcomes new members. Call (585) 360-4315 for information.