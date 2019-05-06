The Little Lakes Community Association will end its series on ecological sustainability by partnering with the Buffalo-Niagara and Canandaigua chapters of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby to screen “Comfort Zone” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 16 at the Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock.

The documentary shows what climate change means locally through the stories of three Americans confronting its effects scientifically, economically and personally. Participants can ask questions and learn how to become involved in citizen activism.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is free. Call 585-367-1046 or visit littlelakesny.org for information.