Magnificat Rochester is inviting all women to a breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 15 at the Diplomat Banquet Center, 1956 Lyell Ave., Rochester.

Minh Huynh will speak at the event. She immigrated to America from Vietnam as a teenager, entered the Catholic Church in 2008, and embraced a life of poverty, simplicity and humility.

Reservations cost $20 before June 8, then increase to $22, and $12 for students. Registration is required by June 12.

Send checks to Magnificat Rochester, P.O. Box 24787, Rochester, New York, 14624. Be sure to include name, address, phone number and email. Call (585) 943-4759, email magnificatrochester@frontier.com or visit magnificatrochester.org for information.