Tours of the C.E. Kenneth Mees Observatory, 6604 E. Gannett Hill Road, Naples, are available by reservation from 8 to 11 p.m. on selected Fridays and Saturdays, plus weeknights in June-August.

Participants can choose from three free options: regular tours for adults and older children, moon tours when the moon is nearly full, and kids’ tours for ages 12 and younger.

All tours start with a presentation in Gannett House on astronomy-related topics. Guests then will tour the observatory and observe solar system and deep sky objects, if sky conditions allow.

Each tour is limited to 25 people. Visit bit.ly/2YaesrA to make a reservation, or email cosmos@astro.rochester.edu for information.