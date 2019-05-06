Trolley ride season at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6392 E. River Road West Henrietta, will open May 19.

The 2-mile round-trip rides are included with admission. Trolley departures are at 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Visitors are able to climb into the cab of a real steam locomotive to ring the bell and imagine rolling down the rails like Casey Jones. Other attractions include a historic fire truck, and photo displays and artifacts from the region’s transportation heritage. New this year is Rochester’s Midtown Plaza Monorail.

On a smaller scale, several HO scale model trains operate on the 11-by-21-foot train layout, complete with mountains, bridges and a city inhabited by hundreds of hand-painted citizens. A N-scale layout depicting the old Rochester Subway features tiny trolleys speeding along the route carrying miniature citizens throughout a detailed model of the Flower City at mid-century.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Weekday group tours are available by appointment. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger.

Call (585) 533-1113, email info@nymtmuseum.org or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.