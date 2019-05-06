The Phelps Lions Club recently held its awards dinner at the Waterside Wine Bar in Phelps.

Bill and Sue Brucker, of BSB Equipment, received the Robert J. Upslinger Distinguished Service Award for their support over the years to the club’s efforts in providing community service in Phelps.

Established in 1993, the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions who perform exemplary service to a club, district or community. These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service.

The award is given in memory of Robert J. Uplinger, a member of the Syracuse Host Lions Club who served as the 55th international president in 1971-72. According to a brochure about the award, Uplinger was "an energetic and devoted Lion who devoted himself to promoting and advancing Lionism in Multiple District 20 and around the world,” serving "with outstanding distinction.”

Club President Dan Moracco presented awards to club members Kim Boisseau, Steve Chermak, Karen Moracco, Elaine Spross and Pat Zeger for their work in officer positions this year.

The club meets at 6 p.m. at the New Countryside Restaurant in Clifton Springs on the first Wednesdays of the month and Waterside Wine Bar on the third Wednesdays.

New members are welcome. Call 585-315-7407 or visit phelpslions.org for information.