Local children with disabilities soon will have the opportunity to enjoy a fully accessible playground at Rochester Rotary Sunshine Campus.

Rochester Rotary recently broke ground on Shirley’s Playland, an accessible playground featuring activities for campers. Playground amenities will include a slide and glider, a spinner, gravity cube, climbers, chin-up bars, ball toss, towers, a sign language panel, and a sight and sound panel.

Shirley’s Playland is named in memory of Shirley Isaac — wife of past Rochester Rotary President Jim Isaac — who died in 2016.

“Shirley absolutely adored children and she loved the Sunshine Camp,” said Jim Isaac, former CEO of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning. “There could not be a more fitting tribute to Shirley than a fun, accessible playground for the campers.”

A formal dedication will take place at the Sunshine Camp on July 17.

“This playground is the latest attraction that will let kids with disabilities just be kids while at summer camp, with no barriers to fun,” said Patrick Stack, president of Rochester Rotary. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Isaac family, Rochester Rotarians, area foundations, camper families and everyone that has made Shirley’s Playland possible.”