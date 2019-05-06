Recuperation and physical therapy associated with the surgery will keep the senator away from session for at least the next two weeks.

State Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton, announced Monday he will undergo hip replacement surgery Tuesday. Funke released the following statement:

“Since my election to the Senate I’m proud to have maintained a perfect attendance record at session. Unfortunately, I’m going to have to break that streak. Tomorrow I will undergo hip replacement surgery. The recuperation and physical therapy associated with that surgery will keep me away from session for at least the next two weeks. Please know that my offices in the District and in Albany remain open full time to assist constituents and that I will remain engaged on the issues and active on social media. I look forward to returning to Albany in the near future and participating in the flurry of legislative activity that accompanies the end of session.”