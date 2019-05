United Church of Bristol, 7177 County Road 2, Bloomfield, will offer pulled pork dinners from Gale-Wyn Catering starting at 4:30 p.m. May 18.

Dinners will consist of pulled pork with a bun, salt potatoes, copper carrots, coleslaw, baked beans, a drink and pie. Takeouts will be available.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and younger. Meals will be sold until 7 p.m., or sold out.