Proceeds from a bus trip to Seneca Niagara Casino and Niagara Falls on June 8 will go to the Victor Fire Department.

Registration costs $35, and includes a $25 casino slot bonus and $5 food credit. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. from Fireman’s Field on Maple Avenue and return at 7 p.m.

Raffle prizes will be available during the hourlong bus ride. All attendees must be ages 21 and older. Call 585-734-0644 or 585-944-2987 to reserve a seat.