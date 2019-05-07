The show “Big Wigs” is a Las Vegas-style impersonation show that stars Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune.

Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune will perform at p.m. on May 11 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 State Route 332, Farmington. Tickets cost $25 general admission and $20 for students, military and seniors.

Mrs. Kasha Davis is also known as Ed Popil from Fairport and was on season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Aggy Dunes, or Tom Smalley is from Rochester. These two have been performing together for 12 years. In this performance, they will do impersonations of some of your Cher, Tina, Celine, Liza, Madonna, Judy, Reba and Bette.

The show started in 2004 when the Golden Ponds Party House asked Aggy and MKD to put together a dinner show in their facility in Greece. They packed a few bags and gowns and “Big Wigs” was created. Later, Kasha’s husband, Steven, joined the show as a sound and lighting designer.

There will be wine tasting and snacks before the show starting at 6 p.m.

Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for tickets or call (585) 398-0220 for more information.