The mission of the Finger Lakes Museum is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the Finger Lakes region.

FLM annually offers opportunities for guests to live out the mission by participating in public programs. Last year’s attendance of 600 program participants was one the most successful seasons in the FLM history.

Over 30 programs are scheduled from May to October. Guests will be able to experience the region in programs such as the Bird Walk, Woods Walk, Trees for Tribs plantings of over 3,000 trees and shrubs, an octagon pavilion timber frame raising, L.L.Bean clinics, kayaking lessons, paddling trips, and the fourth annual Paddle Keuka 5K.

The sixth annual Bird Walk and a Trees for Tribs planting are scheduled for May 11.

Mahlon and Eleanor Hurst will lead the free Bird Walk through the Townsend-Grady Wildlife Preserve next to the FLM property. Attendees can expect to identify up to 40 different types of birds by sight and sound.

After the Bird Walk, visitors are encouraged to join FLM staff at the museum campus to plant trees and shrubs in an effort to protect the natural habitat of Sugar Creek.

Visit fingerlakesmuseum.org for information.