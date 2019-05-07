The Victors Gymnastics team from Greece competed in the 2019 Level 5 New York State Championships hosted by USA Gymnastics and Rochester Gymnastics Academy.

Olivia Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on uneven bars, balance beam and all-around; second on floor exercise; and third on vault in the Level 5 Child A division. In the Child D division, Mia Hicks, of Hilton, placed third on vault and uneven bars.

Marisa Fioravanti, of Greece, placed second on balance beam in the Senior B division.

Ella Yonckheere, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and third all-around in the Level 6 Child B division.

In the Senior F division, Emma McElwain, of Hamlin, placed second on uneven bars. Haley Maier, of Hilton, placed second on balance beam.