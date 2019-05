Midlakes Primary School, 1500 state Route 488, Clifton Springs, will hold its 32nd annual Memorial Day performance at 1 p.m. May 23.

The Midlakes Intermediate School Band will perform throughout the program under the direction of Lynn Morris. Each first grader will carry a flag donated by the Phelps American Legion.

This performance is open to the public. Visit midlakes.org for information.