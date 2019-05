Ontario County 4-H members will serve up a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. May 25 at Charlie Riedel’s, 3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua.

The breakfast, along with all-you-can-eat pancakes, will come with sausage and milk, juice or coffee. 4-H members will be on-hand to discuss their projects with guests.

Tickets are $6 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the 4-H horse program.