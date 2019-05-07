The Little Lakes Community Association is partnering with the Honeoye Community Players to produce three events under the title “Voices of Vets” through a grant from the Genesee Valley Council of the Arts.

The series honors the courage and sacrifices of veterans, particularly women, who have served their country, but whose contributions may have been underappreciated in the past.

The centerpiece of the series is the production of “A Piece of My Heart” by Shirley Lauro, which tells the true stories of seven women who served in Vietnam. A simple set and minimal costuming are used to suggest the changes in time and place as the women experience the war and their difficult return to civilian life.

“A Piece of My Heart” will take the stage at 7 p.m. July 12-13 and 3 p.m. July 14 in the Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock. Men and women of all ages and ethnicities can audition from 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 21-22. No previous acting experience is required. Volunteers to serve on the stage crew are welcome. Call 585-703-7536 for information.

Leading up to the play and in celebration of International Women's Day in March, local storyteller Cris Reidel presented “Women Can” to tell traditional folk stories where women are the heroes to an audience of all ages.

On May 18, Armed Forces Day, veterans will have the chance to tell their stories in a night gathering at the center. LLCA volunteers are reaching out to various veterans' organizations to get out the word that their neighbors and fellow vets want to hear about their experiences, whether during the service or after. Women vets are especially sought, but all veterans are welcome to participate.

The play’s production needs gently used military clothing, ensignia, duffle bags and other military-issued items from the Vietnam era to be donated or borrowed.

Call 585-367-1046 or visit littlelakesny.org for information.