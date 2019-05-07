On May 21, Canandaigua City School District voters will consider a proposition to increase community-based funding for Wood Library by $32,268. This is an increase of 4.83% over the base amount of $668,000, which was approved by voters in 2018.

If approved, the increase will add $1.99 for the entire year to the tax bill for a property assessed at $150,000, and is projected to be within the library’s state-mandated tax cap.

“Wood Library is truly a community hub and center for lifelong learning where everyone is welcomed,” said Laurie Riedman, library board president. “Our meeting rooms are used by dozens of local organizations, free of charge. Attendance at hundreds of library-sponsored programs is up 7%. In addition to traditional public library services, people can come to the library to learn a new language, research family history, sign up for health insurance and borrow Wi-Fi hotspots. We have begun exploring services for homebound persons and the library will play an important role in ensuring an accurate census count in 2020.”

Wood Library’s 2019 projected budget is $985,000. The increase reflects mandated minimum wage increases, and cost-of-living adjustments to salaries and benefits. The 2020 budget incorporates strategic plan priorities such as improved customer service, outreach to homebound persons and technology upgrades. Library resources and fundraising will increase proportionately to $284,732, or 29% of the projected budget, to fund operations.

The library proposition will appear on the same ballot as the CCSD budget. Proposition No. 2 will ask voters to authorize the school district to levy and collect an annual tax for Wood Library in the amount of $700,268. Putting this proposal before the voters is the only way Wood Library can ask for an increase in community-based funding.

An information session will be offered at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, on May 14 at 7 p.m. Call 585-394-1381 or visit woodlibrary.org/vote for information.