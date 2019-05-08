Twelve Allendale Columbia School Honors and Portfolio Seminar Art students recently exhibited their work at local studio, Richard Margolis Art-Architectural Photography, to conclude their semester class.

The Allendale Columbia School “Precipice” Exhibition showcased the students’ thesis projects in a real-world art setting. Student projects included abstract mixed-media paintings, altered figural pottery, digital photography and lithographic prints.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Richard Margolis for loaning his studio space to showcase our honors students’ artwork for the second consecutive year,” said Allendale Columbia Art Faculty Lori Wun. “The students have been working extremely hard this semester to prepare for the spring exhibition. To have their work displayed at Richard’s studio is a wonderful opportunity to show the public their talents and efforts and participate in Rochester’s First Friday event.”

Visit allendalecolumbia.org for more information on Allendale Columbia School.