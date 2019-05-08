Chorus of the Genesee will present its annual show at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., Rochester, under the direction of Steve Link, with special guests the Rush-Henrietta High School Barbershop Chorus, FUSION and ‘Shoptimus Prime.

Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 at the door and $14 for students and groups of 10 or more.

The show, titled “Connections,” is in two acts. Audience members will have an opportunity to participate in the show, and will recognize songs, which will include “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away?,” and “Why Are All the Songs? (The Rochester Song).”

The Rush-Henrietta High School Barbershop Chorus will be featured in the first act, as well as chapter quartets A-Chording to Us and Homecoming.

“The best part about the theme for this year’s show is right in the title — ‘Connections’ is a program that celebrates the connections that the Chorus of the Genesee has among its members, the community and other ensembles locally and across borders,” said Director Steve Link. “The show also comes at a time when community ensemble singing is less common than ever before, and even the sense of community between individuals is less common as well. This year’s show features a connection with the comedy quartet and Shoptimus Prime, who finishes in the top 20 of the International Barbershop Quartet Contest. Join us for some great laughs, some great music and explore connections of all varieties.”

The second act will first feature FUSION — six-time Harmony Incorporated International medalists. This Rochester area quartet is made up of Charlene Sudore, Amy DePerna, Kathy Dickson and Sue Melvin.

Headlining the second act is Ontario’s Premier Barbershop Quartet, Shoptimus Prime — 2015 International Collegiate silver medalists. Members Michael La Scala, Michael Black, Joel La Scala and Tom Mifflin are from New York and Ontario, Canada.

“We’ve made some changes to the show this year. The largest being moving it to the beautiful Lyric Theatre. I think this is a great location because it gives so many members of our community access to our venue who may not have had access to our prior location. I’m also extremely excited about our guests this year. With the [Barbershop Harmony] Society’s new ‘Everyone in Harmony’ initiative, we’re proud to have included such a variety of ensembles, while still holding up the tradition of barbershop music,” said Show Chair Becci Miller.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Lyric Theatre’s website or at Rochester area Wegmans Supermarkets.

Call (585) 256-0444, or visit lyrictheatrerochester.org for more information.