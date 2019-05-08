Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Allison Lefebre, of Greece, received a $1,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 school year from ESL Federal Credit Union.

North Chili

Grace Miller, of North Chili, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Delta Phi, a national French honor society.

Rochester

Andrew Mitchell and Eric Quigley, of Rochester, recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. Mitchell received a Doctor of Philosophy in leadership and Quigley earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration.

Libnah Rodriguez, of Rochester, recently received the Foucault Award during the senior luncheon and recognition celebration put on by the Rochester Institute of Technology Department of Criminal Justice and Center for Public Safety Initiatives. The award goes to second-year students who demonstrate leadership roles in academic and community activities.

Tyler Wittman, of Rochester, recently received the E. Richard ‘52 and Angela M. Covert Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta.