April is national volunteer service month. To recognize and celebrate the service efforts of Huron residents, the town of Huron awarded the second annual Distinguished Volunteer Service Award at the April 15 town board meeting. Meaningful volunteer service is important, and through increased awareness of such service it is hoped that residents of all ages will be encouraged to seek out and participate in local volunteer opportunities. The 2019 Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipient is David Scudder.

Dave’s parents, Bernice and Stanley Scudder, built a cottage on the east side of LeRoy Island around 1940. It was here that Dave learned about and grew connected to that distinctive body of water — Great Sodus Bay. Following his retirement as a mechanical engineer from Eastman Kodak, Dave and Colleen moved permanently to Sodus Bay in 1997.

Dave is a good neighbor who always reaches out to lend a hand. From rescuing neighbors who went off the road in a snowstorm to helping new cottagers settle in, good neighbor stories are all part of the fabric of Dave’s kindness and pleasure in helping out his LeRoy Island neighbors and others in our community. Dave is also a good steward for our natural resources, volunteering for a lengthy roster of organizations over the years that reads like a governmental acronym nightmare! For the purposes of this article, we will stick to just a few.

For over 17 years, Dave was chairman of the Wayne County Water Quality Coordinating Committee, overseeing over $1 million of watershed and water body grants, and helping to protect water resources in Wayne County. He was a founding member and served on this committee for 27 years.

Wayne County Soil and Water district manager Lindsey Gerstenslager shared that she and Dave go back to her first day on the job, when he came to greet her and spent the entire day at WCSW to help familiarize Lindsey with her new job. Dave still continues to be one of Lindsey’s favorite people. Lindsey mentioned the invasive — miserable — water chestnuts! Who better to tackle this spiny species than Dave? Dave spearheaded efforts to raise awareness and eradication of water chestnuts, as well as to research the behavior and implications of this invasive species. In addition to Sodus Bay water chestnut activities, in 2014 Dave was an advocate for the effort to eradicate the water chestnut in the Wolcott Mill Pond and continues to monitor that site.

Dave served on various municipal committees for the town of Huron — 12 years as elected chairman of the board of assessors, 20 years as chairman of the zoning board of appeals and a member of the Great Sodus Bay Intermunicipal Committee. Dave assisted in writing Huron’s septic law, dock and mooring law, and harbor management plan.

Likely the first local water/environmental organization Dave belonged to is SBIA: Sodus Bay Improvement Association (East Side) Inc. Dave got his stewardship training early, as his dad, Stanley, was one of the founders of SBIA back in the ‘50s. Dave has been at the helm of the SBIA organization for many years. He has overseen the east side’s weed control efforts from the use of chemicals like Diquat in the ‘60s to the present-day low-impact use of mechanical weed harvesters, a program Dave worked diligently with the town of Huron to create several years back.

Dave’s boundless passion for Great Sodus Bay eventually lead him to be involved in the organization SOS, Save our Sodus, founded in 1999 by Lyle Muldoon, of Sodus Point, and Ed Wheeler and Russ Thomas, of Huron. This citizens committee hoped to raise awareness of the community to the problems with water quality, and to bring together local, state and federal entities to help clean up the bay. Now 20 years later, a visit to the SOS website presents an amazing array of challenges the organization has rallied to undertake: water quality, invasive species, water levels, shoreline protection, the IJC and Plan 2014, wetland restoration, channel dredging, clean boating campaign, and the government responsibility to pier repair and maintenance. As an organization, SOS has tackled some pretty complex projects, and Dave Scudder has been at the forefront of much of the work of SOS.

Dave McDowell, current president of Save Our Sodus, shared some reflections on Dave Scudder’s relationship with the organization, relating that Dave Scudder has been “the face and voice of Save Our Sodus, serving in a number of positions and taking a leadership role without any title or badge. Scudder knows the answers to many problems, and if he doesn’t, he knows where to find the answer.” McDowell says, “If you ever need to identify what weed is in front of your house or cottage, Dave is the person to call … When people suggest things that have been tried in the past, Dave is the resource to set you straight on why it worked or did not work. If it worked but can no longer be done, he knows why.”

In recognition of such an esteemed volunteer, it is also important to acknowledge the spouse, whose patience, support and willingness make it possible for the volunteer to serve in various capacities. Colleen Scudder has provided such tremendous support and has added her own contributions to the various organizations Dave has worked with over the years. Often times, Colleen has taken on roles within these organizations to aid and help move forward the causes for these groups — especially SBIA, where she has served as secretary for many years. Service is a team effort. Indeed, this is the case with Dave and Colleen.

A March 2003 article for the Newark Courier Gazette reported that Dave received the state Special Service Award that year for “his voluntary contributions toward the protection of New York’s freshwater resources.” In accepting the award, Dave said, “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the water. I enjoy being a steward of these magnificent resources.” Dave acknowledges that those words are still true today. David Scudder’s leadership, dedication, love, understanding, knowledge, initiative and the ability to work well with others stand out as significant attributes providing fuel for his incomparable service and ongoing preservation of our natural resources for the good of our communities in Wayne County, Huron and Great Sodus Bay. Thank you, Dave!