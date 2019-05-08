The town of Greece plants a tree each year on the Town Hall campus in observance of Arbor Day. For the 22nd year in a row, the town was named a Tree City USA.

Tree City USA is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees. Greece has an active tree council and a community tree ordinance, and spends at least $2 per capita on forestry.

This year, a flowering crabapple tree was planted near the new outdoor community walk track. When it matures, it will bloom with bright pink flowers and provide natural shade from its branches.

“We are proud to have once again been recognized as a Tree City USA community,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “The Tree Council, our Greece Town Board and I are committed to attaining this goal every year. The tree planted in the walking track area is the first of several trees we will be planting in the area to provide some shade to the many residents and their families who take advantage of the walking trail.”