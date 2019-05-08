The Wayne Historians Organization created a website dedicated to the historic sites of Wayne County.

Town historians and representatives of local historical societies worked together to develop an online database of historic sites that includes museums, historic markers, architectural treasures, churches, schools, cemeteries, industries, transportation, murals and organizations. Not all of these sites are “old,” yet all are part of the county’s history.

The goal of this project is to create a greater awareness of Wayne County’s cultural heritage, and encourage visitors and residents to enjoy some of the historic sites.

Most of the sites of interest to historians and cultural heritage tourists are on private property and not open to the public. These are included because they are interesting and can generally be seen from public streets. Some sites have a considerable amount of historical information and some don’t. Site administrators have the ability to add photographs and written text, as well as links to other websites. Whenever possible, there are historic and modern photos of the site.

The database is a work in progress. At this time, it is roughly two-thirds complete and historians are working to add more information. As local historians learn more about various sites, they will add information and photos. If citizens have more information or photos, have suggestions for other sites that should be added or find errors, they can contact the administrators.

One feature of the website is the capability to search individual towns or topics. When users click on each site, a new page opens with information, pictures and sometimes links to other sites. GPS coordinates are included with each site. A map will appear showing users the location, and tours are included in the menu bar.

WHO is a collaboration of municipal historians and historical society representatives. The group meets bimonthly to discuss topics of interest to the participants, and works to share best practices and important information. The Wayne County Historian’s Office assists in coordinating WHO activities.

Visit waynehistorians.org/Places to view the database.