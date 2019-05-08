The Macedon Public Library board of trustees has proposed a request in the amount of $5,000 be placed before residents living within the Gananda Central School District.

The amount adds an additional $3,500 to the allocation currently received by the library. This is the first request for an increase from the board since 2004 despite library costs rising steadily over the past 15 years.

Residents of this school district borrowed approximately 8% of the books and other materials loaned by the library last year. In 2018, this amounted to nearly 9,000 items or an estimated $153,000 worth of print and media resources.

Residents within this district attend various programs offered at the library, such as technology classes, storytimes, teen programs, musical performances and jewelry. Parents often use the Rosalie Gabbert Discovery Room.

In order to keep up with the rising costs associated with offering relevant materials and programming over the past 15 years, the trustees are asking this request be placed on the school district budget ballot scheduled for May 21.

If passed, the increase would cost the average taxpayer between $3.72 and $4.92 per year. The library’s funding request is a separate request from the budget proposed by the district. If the proposal is passed, the funds will be allocated directly to the Macedon Public Library.