The Women’s Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, recently presented its annual Young Women of Distinction awards to Annabelle Carney, of Pavilion Central School; Lauren Cody, of Honeoye Falls-Lima High School; Alyssa Libonati, of Spencerport High School; and Karenna Thomas, of Wilson Magnet High School.

The scholarship program supports the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders.

Modeled after the Athena Award, the program is designed to discover high school seniors who displayed outstanding leadership, academic excellence and involvement in the nine-county Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Four top recipients — one each from the Rochester City School District, east and west Monroe County, and the eight surrounding counties — receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The other finalists were Sydney Boone, of Avon HS; Abigail Bush, of Perry HS; Erika Dick, of Churchville-Chili Senior HS; Twanda Dixon and Jenna Peterson, of Rush-Henrietta Senior HS; Maggie Dow, of Penfield HS; Ana Eveleigh, of Bloomfield HS; Erynne Garver, of Midlakes HS; Katherine Kopp, of Victor HS; Alicia Loui, of Fairport HS; Aarya Patel, of Brighton HS; Joelle Provino, of Mount Morris HS; Maeve Reed, of Fairport HS; Ammie Rodriguez, of All City High; Elyse Spencer, of School of the Arts; and Maria Wojciechowski, of Our Lady of Mercy.

Visit rocwomenscouncil.org for information.